The left wants my ouster, but whom will they bring in?

PM questions, says the parties boycotting upazila election don’t have ability to contest it

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the leftist parties who they want to bring to power by ousting her.

"The leftists have turned 90 degrees. They want to oust me. But can they determine who would come next? Who would come to power and who would work for the country? It's not clear who they want to bring," she said.

Hasina was addressing a press conference at the Gono Bhaban yesterday. The event was organised to inform the media about the outcome of her recent six-day visit to Thailand.

Replying to a question, the premier said since it is not clear whom the leftists want to bring to power, none of them get response from the people.

She said "a movement" is being carried out. "Staying abroad as a fugitive, someone is carrying out a movement and giving orders online everyday, thanks to Digital Bangladesh made by my government."

The PM said the government was not hindering the movement. Criticising the US for curbing the ongoing demonstrations against Israeli aggression on Palestine, Hasina, also the Awami League president, said there is a possibility now for Bangladesh to follow the American style to stop the movement here.

"I think our police can follow the American police now. We have asked them [Bangladesh Police] to show patience," she said, adding that their member was beaten to death in October last year.

Responding to another question, the prime minister said her government's goal is to make the upcoming upazila polls meaningful.

In this context, the AL chief said a good number of political parties have boycotted the elections as they are not capable of taking part in the polls. The upazila polls are going to be held in four phases, starting from May 8.

The prime minister returned home on April 29 after concluding her visit to Thailand. She went to Bangkok at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.