Thailand trip a step forward in efforts to protect economic interests: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared her recent six-day trip to Thailand as a landmark success, aimed at safeguarding Bangladesh's economic interests and elevating its regional presence.

The visit, which took place from April 24 to 29, was prompted by an invitation from Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

During a press briefing at her official residence, Gono Bhaban, today, Prime Minister Hasina said, "Overall, this visit was a significant step forward in our efforts to protect our economic interests and enhance our regional involvement."

The trip included a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings, underscoring a commitment to strengthening ties between Bangladesh and Thailand.

"This official visit will serve as a milestone in our bilateral relationship and ushers in a new era of fruitful partnerships," Hasina said.

She also highlighted the importance of her visit to Thailand, an influential ASEAN member, as being crucial for advancing economic and diplomatic ties. "The visit will play an important role in enhancing our bilateral economic relations, including advancing talks on a free trade agreement, boosting communication, and more," she elaborated.

Furthermore, the prime minister expressed optimism regarding the impact of her discussions with Prime Minister Thavisin on the issue of Rohingya repatriation.

She was also hopeful that her discussions with the Thai prime minister will encourage Thailand to adopt a stronger stance on the speedy repatriation of Rohingyas, both bilaterally and within the ASEAN framework.

Hasina also pointed out that the visit is expected to significantly support Bangladesh's bid to become an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner by 2024, marking a significant step in its diplomatic endeavours in the region.