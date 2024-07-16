Student in Rangpur killed during clash between police and protesters

A student of Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University was killed during a clash between police and protesters seeking quota reform on the campus.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 25, a student of English Department of the university and one of the organisers of the quota reform movement.

Md Moniruzzaman, Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star "A student was killed but we are yet to know how he was killed."

The commissioner said a group of students were demonstrating on the campus where students from nearby education institutions started joining in around 2:30pm.

The protestors suddenly attacked the police stationed nearby, injuring several members and damaging their vehicles. A clash took place as police retaliated, he said.

Tuhin Wadud, a teacher of the university who visited Rangpur Medical College Hospital where Abu Sayeed was taken, said the student's body was covered in shotgun pellet wounds.

Eyewitness said that at 2:30pm, a procession of protesting students from Lalbagh area reached Begum Rokeya University, where a clash occurred with the police.

Abu Sayeed was injured when the police fired shotguns. He was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

