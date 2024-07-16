Man dies at DMCH after being found in pool of blood near Dhaka College

A young man died after being attacked near Dhaka College area this afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, who was around 25 years of age, could not be known immediately.

"With critical head injuries, a youth was brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 5:15pm," Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost said.

The death happened amid sporadic clashes in the area between Bangladesh Chhatra League and students protesting the quota system near Science Lab area.

There have been pitched battles between the two groups since 1:30pm.

Two motorcyclists, Akash Mahmud and Sharif, who were passing the area saw the body lying on the road in a pool of blood.

We took him to DMCH but do not know how he suffered injuries," Akash told The Daily Star.