Quota protest updates: 10-12 injured as protesters, BCL clash at Science Lab
Protesters demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs are holding pre-announced programmes at Dhaka University and other university campuses across the country around the same time today. This morning, students of private universities also joined in to protest the Chhatra League's attack on protesting students yesterday. Till yesterday, the protests were mostly by students of public universities. Our correspondents are reporting the latest on the issue from various spots in the capital and around the country.
Train movement in Dhaka halted as students block Mohakhali level crossing
Protesting students today blocked the railway line in Dhaka’s Mohakhali level crossing protesting the recent attacks on students of various universities while they were demonstrating for quota reform.
Protesters were chanting slogans to materialise their one-point demand from 2:00pm.
10-12 injured as protesters, BCL clash at Science Lab
At least 10 people were injured in a chase and counter chase that took place between college students and Dhaka College BCL near the Science Lab intersection around 1:45pm.
Sources at Popular Medical College Hospital said 10-12 people were brought injured to the hospital.
Five crude bombs were also exploded at that time. Police were mere onlookers aa they took no action, our staff correspondent reports from the spot.
When the protestors took up position in Science Lab area, around 100 BCL men wearing helments, armed with sticks and iron rods tried to chase the protestors. Then students also chased them and brick chunks also hurled targeting each other leaving three injured.
It was still ongoing till 2:10pm.
AL leaders, activists take position at Mirpur-10
Awami League leaders and their associates, armed with sticks and iron rods, took up positions at Mirpur-10 intersection, preventing protesters from gathering there.
They chanted slogans on loudspeakers, such as "Rajakars will be retaliated against".
They also restricted gatherings in the area, questioning students to prevent them from entering the spot and asking if they were planning to attend the protest.
Students block Science Lab intersection
Several hundred students from different colleges blocked the Mirpur road in the capital's Science Lab area this noon.
Witnesses said that students from City College, Ideal College and Hamdard College have blocked the road around 12:30pm.
Private university students block Natun Bazar following clash with BCL men
A brief clash broke out between students of three private universities and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Dhaka’s Bhatara area this noon.
Witnesses said there was a chase and counter-chase incident between students of three universities -- Dhaka International University, UIU and AIUB -- and BCL men as the students marched forward to Natun Bazar Road around 11:45am.
Both parties hurled bricks and stones at each other.
Rajon Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner of Badda zone, said there was no clash but both groups faced off.
"We removed BCL from the area and the students were demonstrating on the road," he said
Dania College students block Dhaka-Chattogram highway
Students of Dania College and nearby institutions blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Jatrabari this afternoon.
To press home their demand, the agitating students blocked the highway at 12:20pm.
Talking to The Daily Star, Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jatrabari Police Station, said " Quota reform protesters have blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway for an hour."
5 students injured in 'attack by BCL men’ in Jhenaidah
At least five students were injured in an attack allegedly carried out by activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League in Jhenaidah this morning.
The incident took place at Wazir Ali School and College ground in the city around 11:30am
4 students injured as crude bomb explodes in Bogura
Four students of Bogura Government Azizul Haque College were injured after a crude bomb exploded at the main gate area around 11:00am.
The injured students claimed that the bomb was hurled by BCL men.
IIUC students block Ctg-Dhaka highway, railway
Students of International Islamic University Chittagong blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway's Kumira area this morning protesting the recent attacks on students of various universities while they were demonstrating for quota reform.
