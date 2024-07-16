Quota protest updates: 10-12 injured as protesters, BCL clash at Science Lab

10-12 injured as protesters, BCL clash at Science Lab

At least 10 people were injured in a chase and counter chase that took place between college students and Dhaka College BCL near the Science Lab intersection around 1:45pm.

Sources at Popular Medical College Hospital said 10-12 people were brought injured to the hospital.

Five crude bombs were also exploded at that time. Police were mere onlookers aa they took no action, our staff correspondent reports from the spot.

When the protestors took up position in Science Lab area, around 100 BCL men wearing helments, armed with sticks and iron rods tried to chase the protestors. Then students also chased them and brick chunks also hurled targeting each other leaving three injured.

It was still ongoing till 2:10pm.