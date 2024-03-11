Bangladesh
Ashutosh Sarkar
Mon Mar 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 02:09 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

SCBA polls Violence: Kazal sent on four-day remand

Say senior lawyers
Ashutosh Sarkar
Mon Mar 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 02:09 PM
SCBA polls Violence: Kazal sent on four-day remand
File photo

A Dhaka court yesterday placed pro-BNP lawyer  Ruhul Quddus Kazal on a four-day remand in connection with a case filed over Friday's violence centring the Supreme Court Bar Association election.

He was the secretary candidate of the pro-BNP platform in the polls.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order after investigation officer Abul Kalam Azad, inspector of the Detective Branch (DB), produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer, court sources said. Kazal was arrested on Saturday near his Purana Paltan chamber.

On Friday, assistant attorney general Saifur Rahman Siddique Saif, who was assaulted centring the polls violence, filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station naming independent candidate Nahid Sultana Juthi, Kazal and 18 others.

On Saturday, another Dhaka court placed five lawyers -- Kazi Bashir Ahmed, Osman Chowdhury, Tushar, Tariqul and Sumon -- on a three-day remand  after they were produced before it with a five-day remand prayer.

The vote counting in the two-day SCBA election was halted on Friday following an altercation due to alleged interference from a group of outsiders on behalf of a candidate. They attacked some lawyers who were present at the polling centre. A lawyer suffered injuries and other lawyers, including candidates and members of the election subcommittee, left the SCBA premises amid a tense situation.

Related topic:
SCBA polls ViolencePro-BNP lawyer Ruhul Quddus Kazal
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

ইচ্ছাকৃত খেলাপিদের বিদেশ ভ্রমণ ও ট্রেড লাইসেন্স গ্রহণে নিষেধাজ্ঞা, পাবেন না সম্মাননা

বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের ব্যাংকিং প্রবিধি ও নীতি বিভাগ থেকে জারি করা এক প্রজ্ঞাপনে এ নির্দেশনা জারি করা হয়েছে।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূসের বিরুদ্ধে মামলার প্রক্রিয়ায় আবারও উদ্বেগ জানাল যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification