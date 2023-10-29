RMG workers block road for pay hike

Workers from various garment factories in Gazipur's Konabari area blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway for the fifth day yesterday, demanding a minimum basic salary of Tk 23,000.

They took position on one side of the highway, which resulted in severe gridlock in the area.

Workers in Mouchak and Telichala areas of Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur have been holding protest marches demanding a hike in their salaries since October 23.

Assistant Commissioner of Konabari Zone of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Md Asaduzzaman said despite less number of vehicles on the road yesterday, there was some traffic congestion due to the demonstrations.

The workers left the road after some time, he added.