Raushan at Gono Bhaban to meet PM: JP sources

Opposition leader and Jatiya Party Chief Patron Raushan Ershad went to the Gono Bhaban to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Jatiya Party sources said Raushan went along with her son Rahgir Al Mahi (Saad) Ershad and her spokesperson Kazi Mamunur Rashid went to the official residence of the PM.

The meeting is expected to start at 1:00pm.

Raushan along with her followers are not contesting the election due to intra-party conflicts.

This development comes when Jatiya Party is bargaining with the ruling Awami League over seat sharing for the national polls slated for January 7.