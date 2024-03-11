Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Mar 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 11, 2024 12:04 AM

Bangladesh

Rajuk shuts Regency’s rooftop

A mobile court of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) yesterday shut down the unapproved restaurant on the rooftop of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort in the capital's Khilkhet.

The court also fined the Regency authority Tk 5 lakh for running the unapproved rooftop restaurant, said Executive Magistrate of Rajuk Md Kamruzamman, who led the drive.

"The rooftop restaurant of Regency had a kitchen, arrangements for parties, and seating for customers. However, none of these were approved," he mentioned.

Three more restaurants in the same area -- White Hall, Khazana, and Mainland Restaurant-- were also fined for irregularities during the drive.

The restaurants have been asked to present necessary documents to Rajuk for inspection, he added.

