Purbachal plot: Graft trial starts against Hasina, Tulip, Azmina

The trial of a corruption case filed against 18 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her nieces -- Azmina Siddiq and British MP Tulip Siddiq -- began at a Dhaka court with depositions of the complainant today.

The complainant, Afnan Jannat Keya, also an assistant director of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), started giving his statements before Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 in Dhaka around 12:45pm, said our court correspondent from the spot.

Earlier in the day, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin, also the complainant of another graft case, gave his statements before the same judge in another case filed against 17 people, including Hasina, her Sheikh Rehana and Tulip. Recording statements started around 10:45am and ended around 12:15pm.

The anti-graft body -- between January 12 to 14 -- lodged six separate cases with its Dhaka Integrated District Office-1 over alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots under Purbachal New Town project.

The ACC alleged that Hasina, in collusion with senior Rajuk officials, unlawfully secured six plots -- each measuring 10 kathas, in the diplomatic zone of Sector 27 of the Purbachal New Town project for herself and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul; Rehana and her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and daughter Azmina despite their ineligibility under existing regulations.

Tulip used her special power to get plots for Rehana, Bobby and Azmina, according to the ACC officials.

On March 25, the ACC filed six charge sheets of the cases with the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka where Hasina was named as a common accused in all six cases.

The commission has listed all accused as fugitives.

On April 10, 13 and 15, the same court had issued arrest warrants against Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, Tulip, Azmina, and Radwan, along with others, after taking cognisance of the charges.

On July 1, the court ordered the relevant authorities to issue six gazette notifications summoning the 29 individuals to appear at the court.

On July 31, charges were framed against 29 people, including Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, Bobby, Tulip and Azmina, in their respective cases.