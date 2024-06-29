Public Servants: Anti-graft laws, rules relaxed over the years

For over two decades, laws and regulations that curb corruption by government employees have been relaxed, which according to the experts, have created room for officials to engage in irregularities with relative impunity.

Both the BNP and Awami League-led governments made amendments that lightened penalties for corruption.

Through an amendment to the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules (1985), the authorities in 2018 included "reprimand" as a penalty for corruption that has been proven through an investigation.

Before the amendment, the punishment for proven acts of corruption was "compulsory retirement", "removal from service" or "dismissal from service".

Civil service expert Firoz Mia said relaxing the rules and regulations will have a harmful impact in the long run.

"If an investigation finds corruption by an employee, why would the employee remain in service? Why should other officials work alongside the corrupt individual? What message would other service holders get?" he asked.

Instead of creating opportunities for corrupt officials to evade accountability, the government should make strong corruption-busting efforts that promote transparency and accountability, he added.

In April, an investigation found that Promatha Ranjan Ghatak, now an assistant secretary, had embezzled Tk 7.35 crore while he was the land acquisition officer from June 2020-June 2021 in Madaripur.

On papers, he provided the money to five locals who owned lands in the Magurkhanda area that were acquired for the Padma Bridge. But in reality, as public administration ministry investigations found, the plots of land did not belong to the five individuals.

Those were government lands and there was no need to compensate anyone.

The punishment Promatha received was a demotion from the rank of senior assistant secretary to assistant secretary.

Feroz Mia said the punishment was not commensurate with Promatha's crime.

A joint secretary of the cabinet division, requesting anonymity, said, "Had the 1985 rules not been weakened, the official would surely be dismissed. Keeping this corrupt official in the job makes his honest colleagues uncomfortable."

In April, the government reduced the salary of Bir Amir Hamza, an assistant commissioner (land) of Bogura Sadar Upazila, for 12 months after he was found guilty of forgery for financial gains.

The punishment raised eyebrows as many of his superiors thought he would get fired for the offence.

"ALMOST IMPUNITY"

Many believe that the government provided impunity to the public servants by enacting the new "Government Services Act, 2018", replacing "Public Servants (Dismissal on Conviction) Ordinance, 1985". The former included a provision for punishment for criminal offences.

According to the 1985 Ordinance, if any government employee is punished for criminal offences, they shall be dismissed from service.

However, as per the 2018 act, an employee, even after being sentenced to up to 12 months in prison, for a criminal offence, can be in service.

The amendment to the Government Servant (Conduct) Rules-1979 is another example of how government employees can enjoy impunity.

According to section 13 of the 1979 Rules, the civil servants needed to submit their wealth statement every year.

The BNP-led alliance government reformed the Government Servant (Conduct) Rules-1979 in 2002, with a new provision that asked the public servants to submit wealth statements every five years.

Now, the public administration ministry is pushing for further relaxing this provision.

In the draft amendment, the ministry now proposes that the government, if needed, collects the employees' wealth statements from their annual tax returns to the NBR instead of getting it straight from the employees.

Badiur Rahman, a former secretary, said, "If the lawmakers enact the laws to weaken those, the government employees will exploit those and will be encouraged to indulge in corruption."

By incorporating lenient punishment in the rules and laws, the government sent a dangerous message that government employees can get away with corruption as the move will never deter corrupt behavior effectively, he said.

"These amendments are a step in the wrong direction and obstruct holding the government employees accountable," said Badiur, also the former chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR).

He suggested stringent provisions in the laws and rules so that the public servants cannot afford to indulge in corrupt practices and be held accountable if found guilty.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah at a programme on June 10 expressed dismay over the steps taken by the ministries.

"Had the ministries taken measures against corruption, there would not have been a mountain of complaints on the shoulders of ACC… All the ministries seemed to have opened the barrage of corruption," he said.

Arif Khan, a Supreme Court lawyer, said the constitution has given clear instructions in formulating policies against corruption.

"So, if a government enacts a law or regulation that encourages corruption, it is tantamount to ignoring the Constitution," he said.

The Constitution states that the government will enact laws so that no citizen can enjoy illegal wealth. According to Article 20(2) of the Constitution, "The State shall endeavour to create conditions in which, as a general principle, persons shall not be able to enjoy unearned incomes..."