IT parks drained away hefty funds

15 projects involving Tk 8,500cr fraught with faulty planning, corruption and poor execution

The former ICT state minister, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, had boasted in 2016 that sprawling IT park in Kaliakoir would employ up to a million people over 10 years.

But eight years on and having spent about Tk 600 crore of public funds, the 355-acre Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City has managed to create employment for just 1,500 people. The industrial park remains largely desolate despite incentives like a seven-year tax holiday and duty-free facilities for raw material import.

This is not an isolated case. The Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park in Sylhet was taken up in 2016 for Tk 324 crore with the ambitious goal of generating 50,000 jobs. Less than 100 people work there. Although long past the deadline, the park is yet to be fully operational.

Out of the 18 companies allotted spaces in the hi-tech park, less than five have started operations and several pulled out even before initiating their business activities.

Till date, Tk 1,473 crore was spent on three hi-tech parks, three software parks and four incubation centres by the Awami League government, which envisioned these establishments as ICT and business innovation hubs that would employ tens of thousands, generate billions of dollars and position Bangladesh as a leading digital nation.

But their returns have been negligible thanks to faulty planning, corruption, poor execution and a lack of supportive ecosystem, found an investigation by The Daily Star involving interviews with over a dozen individuals connected to these parks and an analysis of hundreds of pages of documents.

"Such projects in the name of development in general and with the rhetoric of Digital Bangladesh in particular under long years of authoritarian regime were converted as a licence for partisan political mileage, illicit income and unaccountable wastage of public money," said Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh.

Take the case of the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park in Rajshahi, which was constructed between July 2016 and June 2024 for Tk 335.5 crore.

At best 500 people are employed across seven investor entities accounting for an investment of Tk 3 crore, said park officials.

Due to petty issues such as rainwater seeping into the buildings, a lack of generator services and other infrastructural challenges, the largest company, Fleet Bangladesh, recently left the park's incubation centre, said its founder Khairul Alam.

"They also promised tax breaks that have yet to be fulfilled," he said.

Over in Jashore, the Tk 253 crore Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park managed to attract negligible investment.

Despite the abysmally low returns, Palak continued to tout the ventures as successful initiatives, creating the ground for authorising more than 80 such parks all over the country.

He named all the projects after the deposed prime minister Hasina and her family members to expedite approval and shield them from criticism and scrutiny, according to Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) officials involved with the proceedings.

"Tagging such projects with the names of family members of the fallen head of the government provided added impunity to the multidimensional wastage of mainly borrowed funds, which has also left a huge burden on the people," said TIB chief Iftekharuzzaman, who also heads the interim government's Anti-Corruption Reform Commission.

The parks have been renamed after the district concerned following the fall of the Hasina government on August 5.

At present, another dozen establishments are on the way that would cost about Tk 7,000 crore of public money.

The projects were often undertaken on a whim and almost always without concerted planning.

In similar areas, multiple overlapping projects were approved, including training centres and incubation centres established within hi-tech parks themselves.

For instance, a Tk 66 crore IT training and incubation centre project was initiated in 2019 in Singra, Natore—Palak's constituency.

And yet, less than 30 kilometres away, or a half hour's drive away in Natore Sadar is a similar project, which is now operational.

Still, another project worth over Tk 150 crore was approved in Singra. The project includes infrastructure such as a mini-stadium and a cineplex, reportedly intended for Palak's political events, according to people aware of the proceedings.

Less than 50 miles from Natore Sadar, a Tk 355 crore hi-tech park is already under construction in Rajshahi.

In addition, there is a plan for another IT incubation centre within the Rajshahi Hi-Tech Park, and a separate project is under consideration in Charghat, Rajshahi.

Additional projects have been approved in Natore and Rajshahi's surrounding districts, including Sirajganj, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Pabna and Bogura.

In Sylhet, where Tk 336 crore was spent on a hi-tech park, an additional IT park project was approved for over Tk 65 crore. In the same hi-tech park, another Tk 150 crore has been allocated for an IT park.

In Chattogram district, four overlapping establishments have been proposed — an IT park costing Tk 65 crore, another park for Tk 150 crore, a software technology park within the city and the Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator Centre at the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology for Tk 117 crore.

The lack of transparency in the tender evaluation process led to significant corruption within the projects, according to BHTPA officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

For instance, an audit into BHTPA by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General highlighted six significant irregularities detailing a financial loss of Tk 50.58 crore in fiscals 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Those involved in project design, planning, budgeting, approval and implementation including relevant officials as well as political masterminds must be brought to justice to set examples for the future, Iftekharuzzaman said.

"Officials involved in these projects would face action if found guilty — we are proceeding slowly but surely, and no one will be spared," Shish Haider Chowdhury, secretary to the ICT Division, told The Daily Star.

A committee has been formed to review these procurements.

He acknowledged that most of the projects were undertaken without proper planning.

The projects included large infrastructure in remote areas where there is no business case, he said.

"We are reducing several components of ongoing projects. For instance, if a building was initially planned for seven stories, but four stories are already completed, we are stopping it there. Even then, we remain uncertain if there will be a viable business case after trimming the projects," Chowdhury added.

To lessen further loss, such projects should be frozen until objectively reassessed and appropriately redesigned to ensure value for money, Iftekharuzzaman said.

GSM Jafarullah, the managing director of BHTPA from August 1 last year, had his contractual appointment scrapped on September 3 by the interim government. His successor AKM Amirul Islam could not be reached for comment.