Protest at DU to raise age limit for applying govt jobs to 35

Students and job seekers today staged a demonstration at the Dhaka University campus demanding that the government increase the age limit to apply for government jobs to 35 years from the existing 30.

Around 10:30am, 50 to 60 job seekers started the programme in front of Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University campus in the morning.

The Ministry of Education recently proposed increasing the age ceiling for entering government service from 30 to 35 years.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury recently forwarded a letter to the Ministry of Public Administration outlining the proposal.

However, students and job seekers have been demanding to raise the age limit for job applications.

In 2018, the Awami League election manifesto acknowledged the issue and stated that the government would take realistic and justified measures to increase the age limit for entering government jobs, considering merit and skill.