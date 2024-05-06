Age limit for govt jobs: No decision yet, says minister

Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain told parliament today that the issue of raising the age limit for entering government jobs is a matter of the government's policy decision.

"Whether to increase the age limit or not in the future, whether it is good to increase the age limit or not -- is a matter of our policy decision. We will review the issue in the future and take a final decision," the minister said.

Mentioning that the government is yet to decide in this regard, the minister said he will discuss the issue with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Farhad Hossain said this while replying to two separate supplementary questions of ruling Awami League lawmakers Rafiqul Islam (Chandpur-5) and Farida Yasmin (reserved seat).

They wanted to know whether the government has any plan in this regard as the education minister recently sent a letter to the public administration ministry urging it to increase the age limit for entering government jobs.

"We see that job seekers start appearing for the BCS examination from the age of 22-23. They get 6-7 years (to appear before the BCS exam), which is enough time to join (the government service)," the minister said.

Confirming that his ministry has already received the letter from the education minister in this regard, he said, "I will discuss this issue with the prime minister. We have not decided in this regard yet."