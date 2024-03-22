Prof Yunus honoured with Unesco award

Nobel peace laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus has been honoured with "The Tree of Peace" award from Unesco at the closing session of the XI Global Baku Forum.

Baku Forum is a renowned high-level event organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), the Yunus Centre said in a press release yesterday.

The 11th edition of the Global Baku Forum titled "Fixing the Fractured World" took place from March 14-16 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Nearly 400 world-famous political figures, as well as past and present world leaders, ministers, and Nobel laureates, participated in the event.

Speaking at the Forum, Prof Yunus underscored the importance of innovative solutions and collaborative efforts in redesigning the system to build a world of three zeros -- zero net carbon emission, zero wealth concentration, and zero unemployment.

He also shared his visionary insights on fostering entrepreneurship among all, reversing wealth concentration, and empowering communities to solve their problems through creating social businesses.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, fellow Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Kerry Kennedy, president of the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights, among others, delivered speeches at the forum.

Prof Yunus also held bilateral meetings with the WHO director-general and Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS and an under-secretary-general of the United Nations.

They discussed the post-pandemic healthcare priorities and other bottom-up healthcare collaborations.

During his stay in Baku, Prof Yunus was invited to have a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

The premier expressed his great admiration for Prof Yunus's programmes in Azarbaijan universities and discussed the possible expansion of collaborations in the coming days at the meeting.

The Nobel laureate also inaugurated the office of the Yunus Social Business Centre at the Azerbaijan State Economic University.