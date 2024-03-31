Process to import 40MW power from Nepal nearly finalised

Says Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid yesterday said the process of importing 40 megawatts of electricity from Nepal using India's transmission facility is nearly finalised.

The tariff negotiation is almost completed between the National Electric Authority of Nepal and Bangladesh Power Development Board, he said, adding that the power will be imported through Bheramara sub-station in Kushtia.

Currently, Bangladesh imports around 1,000MW of electricity from India through the sub-station.

The state minister said this while addressing a seminar titled "Pre-event Seminar on the 3rd Nepal Investment Summit -2024" as the chief guest at the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka.

Bangladesh will invest in the Sunkoshi-3 hydro power project in Nepal which will bring the opportunity to sell electricity to both India and Nepal, Hamid said.

"The feasibility study has been completed and the discussion is going on to build a profitable partnership beyond the boundary by regional cooperation," he also said.

Hamid also emphasised the establishment of a transmission line between Bangladesh and Nepal, which will require a tripartite agreement involving India.

"If the transmission line is established, it will be possible to both export and import electricity," he said, adding that the proposal has been sent to the respective countries in this regard.

"Bangladesh can help Nepal build solar power plants and solar home systems. Bangladesh Power Management Institute can provide training to the engineers of Nepal. Private investors are also interested to invest in Nepal's power sector," the state minister added.