President urges all to protect lives and properties

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today asked all including the army to normalise the law and order situation in the country.

"I ask the armed forces to take strict action to protect the lives and properties of the people," the president, also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Division, told a televised address to the nation.

The head of state urged everyone to come forward to ensure communal harmony and security of minorities. He also urged all to protect government properties.

He requested everyone to play an effective role in keeping the country's economy, administration and industries running.

Shahabuddin assured to open the educational institutions soon subject to discussions with agitating student representatives and teachers.

Besides, he said, those who are involved in killings and violence, they will be brought under the law through neutral investigations.

The president said according to the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the current parliament will be dissolved immediately.

"All office courts in the country will function normally from tomorrow," he added.

President Shahabuddin informed the countrymen that "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has submitted her resignation letter to the me (President) today [Monday] and I have accepted it."

The prime minister's resignation and the situation created in the anti-discrimination student movement were discussed today at Bangabhaban with the chiefs the three forces, leaders of various political parties and civil society representatives and some coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement.

At the outset, the president was apprised by the army chief of the overall situation and the discussions with the political parties.

In the meeting, an obituary motion was adopted in memory of the victims of the anti-discrimination student movement. Besides, it was decided to form an interim government on an urgent basis.

The president said the interim government should be formed in consultation with all parties and stakeholders for holding a general polls as soon as possible.

He said all the prisoners, including those detained in the anti-discrimination student movement and various false cases, will be released.

He also said compensation should be paid to the families of the victims and all necessary assistance should be provided for the proper treatment of the injured ones.

The president said it was unanimously decided to release BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.