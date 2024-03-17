President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 104th birth anniversary coinciding with the National Children's Day-2024.

The president and the prime minister paid homage by placing wreaths at the mausoleum of the Bangladesh's founding father at Tungipara of Gopalganj at 10:38am.

President Shahabuddin first laid a wreath at Bangabandhu's grave followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Bangabandhu.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honour guard on the occasion.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter and PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana and other family members were present.

Flanked by senior leaders of the ruling Awami League (AL), Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, placed another wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party.

Shahabuddin and Hasina also offered prayers and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Cabinet members, PM's advisers, parliament members and AL senior leaders were present.

The president and the prime minister signed the visitor's book kept on the mausoleum premises as well.

Earlier, on his arrival on the mausoleum premises, President Shahabuddin was received by PM Hasina.

Earlier at 7:00am, the premier paid homage to the greatest Bangalee of all time by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.

The prime minister later released a commemorative postage stamp, a first-day cover, and a data card at the Gono Bhaban marking the 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu.

The birthday of Bangabandhu is being celebrated across the country as National Children's Day for many years.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the leader of the Bangalee nation and the architect of the independent Bangladesh was born in a respected Muslim family in Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district.