PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman o his 104th birth anniversary and National Children's Day 2024.

As part of the state programme, the premier paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 at 7:00am.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the country's founding father.

Prime minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at that time.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave a guard of honour on the occasion.

A prayer was also offered seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Later, flanked by senior Awami League leaders, Sheikh Hasina, the president of the party, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

The premier is also scheduled to pay tribute to Bangabandhu along with President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

She will later attend a programme marking the birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

The birthday of Bangabandhu is being observed across the country as National Children's Day for many years.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family in Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district