President calls for unity in Eid greetings

Mohammed Shahabuddin urges affluent people to stand by the poor so all can enjoy Eid equally

President Mohammed Shahabuddin urged the more affluent members of society to support and stand by the poor so that all people -- rich and poor -- can equally experience the joy and happiness of Eid.

He made the call in a message on the evening of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslim community.

After the month-long fasting and moderation, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr comes to the people with the message of immense happiness and joy, he said.

President Shahabuddin wished that the joy of Eid would spread among all the people of Bangladesh and the world.

On this day, the people of all classes and professions share the joy of Eid together, he said.

He said Eid builds bonds of amity, harmony, and unity among all.

He hoped the essence of Eid-ul-Fitr would spread among all and a prosperous Bangladesh will be built.

Noting that Islam is a religion of peace and welfare, he said there is no room for jealousy, hatred, scuffling, and narrow mentality in Islam.

The president expressed that Islam bears universal welfare including humanitarian values, equity, mutual coexistence, and tolerance.

He said these great messages and ideology of Islam should be spread among all.

He wished the essence and universal message of Islam, as a guide for the emancipation of humanity, will spread everywhere and the world be filled with peace and harmony.