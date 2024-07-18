Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 18, 2024 11:57 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 18, 2024 12:14 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Police, protesters keep clashing at Shanir Akhra, Jatrabari

Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 18, 2024 11:57 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 18, 2024 12:14 PM
Photo: Anisur Rahman

Multiple confrontations between quota protesters and police have been taking part in Dhaka's Shanir Akhra and Jatrabari areas from morning today.

The clashes began at 8:00am when police engaged with demonstrators at Shanir Akhra, a situation that shows no signs of abating three hours later.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Around 11:00am, police stopped hundreds of protesters, coming in a procession from Shanir Akhra, in front of the Jatrabari Police Station.

A chase and counter chase followed between the two sides. A team of police in the area was seen moving towards Shani Akhra in an armoured vehicle.

Read more

Traffic at standstill from Kanchpur bridge to Jatrabari, vehicles stuck for hours

Meanwhile, Chhatra League activists took position at Jatrabari intersection.

The agitating students are observing a "complete shutdown" today to protest the attacks by police, BGB, Rab and SWAT teams on students, the deaths of fellow protesters, and to demand for punishment of the culprits, ensuring terror-free campuses and logical reform of the quota system.

The students announced that everything will be closed during this programme, except hospitals, media and other essential services.

The unrest spread to other areas, with Jatrabari becoming another flashpoint around 9:25am. Quota reform activists blocked bus services, and local residents were observed joining the protests. The demonstrators faced off against law enforcement in a series of back-and-forth confrontations.

Related topic:
Quota protestsPolice Clash With ProtestorsProtests against quota system in Bangladeshstudents protest against quota system
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

AL outside, police inside -- DU remains encompassed

12h ago
Shanir Akhra clashes details

Situation still tense at Shanir Akhra

14h ago

Traffic at standstill from Kanchpur bridge to Jatrabari, vehicles stuck for hours

4h ago
Unarmed student Abu Sayed killed by police in cold blood

Why was Abu Sayed shot dead in cold blood?

3h ago
Jahangirnagar University electricity cut off

No electricity at JU halls, protesters fear police crackdown

12h ago
|কোটা আন্দোলন

রামপুরায় পুলিশ বক্স ও অন্তত ১২ মোটরসাইকেলে আগুন

ব্র্যাক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় ক্যাম্পাসের ভেতরেও টিয়ারশেল নিক্ষেপ করেছে পুলিশ।

এইমাত্র
|কোটা আন্দোলন

ব্র্যাক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ভেতরেও টিয়ারশেল, আন্দোলনকারীদের সঙ্গে পুলিশের সংঘর্ষ

২৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification