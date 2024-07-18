Police, protesters keep clashing at Shanir Akhra, Jatrabari

Multiple confrontations between quota protesters and police have been taking part in Dhaka's Shanir Akhra and Jatrabari areas from morning today.

The clashes began at 8:00am when police engaged with demonstrators at Shanir Akhra, a situation that shows no signs of abating three hours later.

Around 11:00am, police stopped hundreds of protesters, coming in a procession from Shanir Akhra, in front of the Jatrabari Police Station.

A chase and counter chase followed between the two sides. A team of police in the area was seen moving towards Shani Akhra in an armoured vehicle.

Meanwhile, Chhatra League activists took position at Jatrabari intersection.

The agitating students are observing a "complete shutdown" today to protest the attacks by police, BGB, Rab and SWAT teams on students, the deaths of fellow protesters, and to demand for punishment of the culprits, ensuring terror-free campuses and logical reform of the quota system.

The students announced that everything will be closed during this programme, except hospitals, media and other essential services.

The unrest spread to other areas, with Jatrabari becoming another flashpoint around 9:25am. Quota reform activists blocked bus services, and local residents were observed joining the protests. The demonstrators faced off against law enforcement in a series of back-and-forth confrontations.