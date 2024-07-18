Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 18, 2024 12:10 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 18, 2024 12:58 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Police clash with BRAC University students, lob tear gas shells at campus

12 motorcycles, office of Rampura traffic assistant commissioner torched
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 18, 2024 12:10 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 18, 2024 12:58 PM
Screenshot from video footage.

A clash took place between the students of BRAC University and police in Dhaka's Badda area this morning.

The protesters torched 12 motorcycles and the office of the assistant commissioner (traffic) of Rampura zone police box.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Police charged batons and fired tear gas canisters at the students. They also lobbed tear gas inside the campus, witnesses said. 

Photo: Ibrahim Khalil Ibu

Several persons were injured after both groups hurled brick chunks at each other.

Unarmed student Abu Sayed killed by police in cold blood
Read more

Why was Abu Sayed shot dead in cold blood?

The students allegedly vandalised a traffic police box, torched several motorcycles in Rampura as the clash spilled over to Rampura Bridge, where students of East West University joined the protest, our staff correspondent reported from the spot.

Witnesses said several hundred students took to the street in front of the university campus around 10:30am. The clash ensued as police tried to bar them.

Later, students gathered together and chased away police members.

Contacted, Rajon Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner of Badda Zone, said he could not speak on the matter at the moment as a tense situation is prevailing in the area.

Related topic:
BRAC UniversityQuota protestsPolice Clash With ProtestorsProtests against quota system in Bangladeshstudents protest against quota system
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

US embassy issues 'demonstration alert' for its citizens

10h ago

Academia-industry partnerships can only mean good things for universities

1y ago

Falgun and Puja celebrations at BRAC University

4m ago
Dhaka University student protests against BCL

BCL leaders beaten up, forced out of most DU halls overnight

22h ago

Police, protesters keep clashing at Shanir Akhra, Jatrabari

1h ago
|কোটা আন্দোলন

রামপুরায় পুলিশ বক্স ও অন্তত ১২ মোটরসাইকেলে আগুন

ব্র্যাক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় ক্যাম্পাসের ভেতরেও টিয়ারশেল নিক্ষেপ করেছে পুলিশ।

এইমাত্র
|কোটা আন্দোলন

ব্র্যাক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ভেতরেও টিয়ারশেল, আন্দোলনকারীদের সঙ্গে পুলিশের সংঘর্ষ

২৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification