Police clash with BRAC University students, lob tear gas shells at campus

12 motorcycles, office of Rampura traffic assistant commissioner torched

A clash took place between the students of BRAC University and police in Dhaka's Badda area this morning.

The protesters torched 12 motorcycles and the office of the assistant commissioner (traffic) of Rampura zone police box.

Police charged batons and fired tear gas canisters at the students. They also lobbed tear gas inside the campus, witnesses said.

Photo: Ibrahim Khalil Ibu

Several persons were injured after both groups hurled brick chunks at each other.

The students allegedly vandalised a traffic police box, torched several motorcycles in Rampura as the clash spilled over to Rampura Bridge, where students of East West University joined the protest, our staff correspondent reported from the spot.

Witnesses said several hundred students took to the street in front of the university campus around 10:30am. The clash ensued as police tried to bar them.

Later, students gathered together and chased away police members.

Contacted, Rajon Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner of Badda Zone, said he could not speak on the matter at the moment as a tense situation is prevailing in the area.