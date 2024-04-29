PM returns home from Bangkok

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home from Bangkok today after wrapping up her six-day official visit to Thailand.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:25am.

Earlier, the flight departed from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok at 10:10am local time.

The premier reached Bangkok on April 24 last on a both bilateral and multilateral visit at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

She was accorded a warm reception with a 19-round gunfire at Don Mueang International Airport to herald her arrival in Bangkok.

Sheikh Hasina had a bilateral talk with Thai Prime Minister Thavisin at the Government House (the Thai Premier's Office) on April 26 as five bilateral documents were signed on visa exemption, cooperation on energy, tourism and customs matters, and negotiation of free trade agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Thailand in the presence of the two leaders.

During the official luncheon hosted by the Thai premier there, the Bangladesh prime minister called her visit a milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"This official visit will remain a milestone in our bilateral relations. It has ushered in a new era of fruitful partnership between our two countries," she said.

She also paid a courtesy call on King and the Queen of the Kingdom of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Dusit Palace on April 25.

As part of her multilateral engagement, Sheikh Hasina addressed the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) on the same day at the ESCAP Hall (2nd floor), United Nations Conference Center (UNCC) in Bangkok.

The five documents which was signed between Dhaka and Bangkok-- an agreement, three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and a Letter of Intent (LOI) - are Agreement on Visa Exemption for holders of official passports; MoU on Energy Cooperation; MoU on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters; MoU on Cooperation in the field of tourism; and LOI to commence negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the year of 2024.