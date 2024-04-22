PM opens NAP Expo-2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated a four-day UN Climate Adaptation Conference titled "National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Expo 2024" and Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership (BCDP).

She opened the NAP and BCDP at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital this morning.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Stiell, Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Farhina Ahmed and UN Resident Coordinator to Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, among other, spoke at the function.

Some 383 representatives from 104 countries have registered with UNFCCC to participate in NAP Expo 2024 while 550 people, including representatives of various ministries, departments and organisations of the country, climate experts, representatives of NGOs and volunteers are joining the adaptation meet.

By attending this conference, everyone will be mutually benefited from various issues to be presented relating to the adaptation activities of different countries.

The NAP Expo is an international forum where various countries, organisations and other relevant stakeholders interact and exchange experiences in the formulation and implementation of NAP.

The expo will also have training sessions to address gaps and needs related to the process of NAP formulation and implementation in developing countries.

Bangladesh would host various sessions at the expo.

Environment Minister Saber Hossain said there are a total of 23 stalls in this conference where adaptation activities of different countries are being displayed.

At 34 sessions over four days, experts will discuss transformational adaptation, financial mechanism, adaptation activity monitoring and evaluation tools and gender responsive adaptation.

Some 13 stalls allocated for Bangladesh will showcase climate adaptation issues.

Bangladesh can also gain experience from the orientation activities displayed at foreign stalls. Various ministries and local and foreign organisations will participate in the expo to display their climate adaptation activities.

At the outset of the programme, Bangladesh's national anthem was played.