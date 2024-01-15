PM honours martyred armed forces members at Shikha Anirban

In a solemn and poignant ceremony, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who laid down their lives during the nation's 1971 Liberation War.

The tribute took place at the eternal flame, Shikha Anirban, located in the Dhaka Cantonment this morning.

The prime minister, who also oversees the Ministry of Defence, laid a wreath at the Shikha Anirban, standing in a moment of respectful silence to honour the memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of freedom.

During the ceremony, a joint contingent from the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force presented a guard of honour, while the poignant melody of the last post was played by a bugler, adding to the gravity of the event.

Following the wreath-laying, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina penned her thoughts in the visitors' book at the Shikha Anirban, a symbolic gesture underscoring her government's commitment to honouring the nation's heroes.

Hasina's visit began with a warm reception by the chiefs of the three military services upon her arrival at Shikha Anirban. Post-ceremony, she proceeded to the Armed Forces Division (AFD), where she was greeted by the prime minister's security adviser and the military chiefs.