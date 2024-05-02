PM to address media on Thailand visit at 11:30am

Bangladesh
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will brief media at 11:30am today regarding the outcome of her recent six-day Thailand visit.

"The press conference will be held at her official residence Gono Bhaban at 11.30am," said an official of PM's Press Wing.

The prime minister returned home from Bangkok on Monday.

She went to Thailand on April 24 on a both bilateral and multilateral visit at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

During her visit, Sheikh Hasina had a bilateral talk with Thai Prime Minister Thavisin at the Government House (the Thai Premier's Office).

Five bilateral documents were signed on visa exemption, cooperation on energy, tourism and customs matters, and negotiation of free trade agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Thailand in the presence of the two leaders.

Apart from these, she addressed the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok.

 

 

push notification