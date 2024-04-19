Nor’westers knock out power for 3.5 lakh users

Around 350,000 electricity connections under the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) were disconnected from the power grid after intense nor'westers (seasonal thunderstorms) lashed several districts between Wednesday night and early yesterday, knocking down electric poles and other key instruments.

As a result, many affected households experienced a day-long power outage, according to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said, most of the connections could be restored by last evening.

Around 8:00pm, the ministry in a Facebook post said around 70,000 consumers in parts of Pirojpur, Narsingdi, Kishoreganj, Habiganj, Feni, and Chattogram were still out of power.

Pirojpur Palli Bidyut Samity General Manager Abu Umam Md Mahbubul Haque said poles and other instruments of the main electricity transmission line connecting Pirojpur and Bagerhat were damaged during a thunderstorm.

"At least 60,000 connections were disrupted here. The main line was restored by 3:30pm [yesterday]. And all the distribution lines will be restored by tonight [last night]," he said.