Nationwide Blockade: Arson, arrests, clash in second phase too

Miscreants set a bus on fire in the capital’s Bangla Motor area yesterday amid the two-day countrywide blockade. Photo: Collected

The first day of BNP-Jamaat's two-day blockade was marked by clashes with police, torching and vandalism of vehicles, and detention of opposition leaders in different parts of the country yesterday.

The parties called the second phase of the countrywide blockade of roads, railways, and waterways, protesting police action on their events and arrests of activists.

BNP claimed that its 261 leaders and activists were picked up while nine cases were filed against 1,060 identified and many unidentified party activists in 24 hours till yesterday evening.

The arrestees include party vice-chairmen air vice-marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Choudhury and barrister Shahjahan Omar.

Arsonists torched four buses in the capital's Meradia, Bangla Motor, Mirpur, and Kalyanpur, leaving two people injured. Four vehicles were also set on fire in Gazipur, Khagrachhari, and Noakhali. With the eight vehicles, arsonists torched at least 18 vehicles since Saturday evening.

In the Meradia fire incident, a passenger of an Achhim Paribahan bus suffered 28 percent burns and the bus helper minor burns. The bus lost control and hit a roadside tree following the arson attack, said police.

In Bogura, at least four activists of BNP and its front organisations were wounded and five vehicles were vandalised during a clash with police at Telipukur.

The clash broke out when BNP activists vandalised several vehicles while a police van was escorting around 20 goods-laden vehicles to Dhaka.

As police fired teargas canisters to disperse the trouble-makers, they blasted several crude bombs, said witnesses and police.

Local BNP said their activists were hit by pellets as police fired from shotguns, a claim that police denied.

In the capital, police said three police personnel of Uttara West Police Station were hurt as BNP activists hurled two crude bombs at House building area in Uttara.

Police detained Kazi Md Hasan, a former vice-president of Gazipur city unit Chhatra Dal, in connection with the incident from the area.

Awlad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Hatirjheel Police Station, said two crude bombs were thrown targeting police vehicles from Moghbazar flyover around 7:00pm yesterday.

In Thakurgaon, two constables were hurt after BNP-Jamaat activists hurled crude bombs when the law enforcers tried to disperse the pickets who obstructed traffic by torching tyres at Kalirhat intersection, said police.

Three demonstrators were held in this connection.

Police dispersed BNP activists after they blocked the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Lalabazar and Sylhet-Zakiganj Regional highway at Manikpur.

The capital witnessed significantly lower traffic on the first working day of the week compared to regular days. Very few long-haul buses left to and from the capital and some other divisional cities. However, train communication was unhampered.

ARRESTS, CASES

Hours after Rab arrested Altaf Hossain, former home and commerce minister, from Tongi in a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence during BNP-police clash on October 28, he was produced before a Dhaka court.

The court rejected his bail petition and sent him to jail.

Although Rab claimed to have arrested Altaf from Tongi, Shamsuddin Dider, an official of BNP chairperson's media wing, said plainclothes DB police arrested him from his Uttara residence.

A team of DB police picked up Shahjahan Omar from the capital, he added.

A Dhaka court yesterday placed him on a four-day remand in connection with a case filed over torching vehicles in New Market area on Saturday.

Besides, Rab arrested former Jhikargacha Upazila chairman and BNP leader Sabira Nazmul Munni, 45, from Ghop area of Jashore town early yesterday in a case filed for sabotage in the district on October 31.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told a virtual press briefing yesterday that law enforcers arrested over 5,284 party leaders and activists in 122 cases across the country from October 24 till yesterday afternoon.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police, 2,172 people were arrested in the metropolitan area in 15 days from October 21 till yesterday, while 89 cases were filed between October 28 and yesterday over violence, vandalism, and arson after BNP's hartal and blockade.