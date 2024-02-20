Nation set to pay tributes to language martyrs tomorrow

The nation is set to observe "Amar Ekushey", Language Martyr's Day (Shaheed Day) and International Mother Language Day tomorrow, marking the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes for upholding the dignity of mother tongue Bangla.

The day will also be observed around the world as the Unesco recognised the Ekushey February as the International Mother Language Day on November 17, 1999.

This year's theme of the International Mother Language Day is "multilingual education: a pillar of learning and intergenerational learning".

Tomorrow, people from all walks of life will pay their respect to the heroes of the Language Movement.

On February 21, 1952, students and people in Dhaka took to the streets in protest against the then Pakistani government's denial of Bangla as the national language and imposition of Urdu as the only official language of Pakistan.

Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Jabbar, and a few other brave sons of the soil were killed in police firings on this day in 1952 when students came out in a procession from the Dhaka University campus breaching section 144 to press home their demand for the recognition of Bangla as a state language of then Pakistan.

The government has taken extensive programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.

The day is a public holiday.

Bangladesh Missions abroad will also observe the day.

Different political-social-cultural-professional organisations will arrange various programmes, including seminars and cultural functions, to observe the day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the eve of the day.

In his message, the president said "On the occasion of International Mother Language Day 2024, I extend my sincere greetings and congratulations to the people of various languages of the world including Bangla and other ethnic groups.

In her message, the prime minister said "On the occasion of the great Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day, I pay my homage to the people of all languages and cultures of the world, including Bengali."

National dailies will publish special supplements marking the day and Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television and private radio stations and television channels will air special programmes on the occasion.