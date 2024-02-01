Naikhongchhari: Locals nervy as fighting goes on in Myanmar

Residents of Ghumdhum border area in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila have been passing sleepless nights for the last few days as they feel insecure due to fighting between Myanmar security forces and rebel group Arakan Army across the border.

"We are not feeling safe here as we hear sounds of mortar shells exploding and gunfire every night. Around 2:00pm on Tuesday, we heard gunshots," said Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Ghumdhum Bazar area.

He said a mortar shell from Myanmar landed on arable land near the Tumbru border on Tuesday night.

Kanta Kumar Sen, a resident of Tumbru area, said they never heard mortar shells explosions like this before.

"There is a BGP [Border Guard Police of Myanmar] camp near our house. Feeling insecure, I have sent my mother to a relative's house in Bandarban," he added.

Syed Alam, another local resident, said shooting happens quite frequently across the border. "Sometimes it happens suddenly. Where will we go? Even if you are afraid, you have to stay here."

Meanwhile, Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Mozahid Uddin and Superintendent of Police Saikat Shaheen visited the Ghumdhum border area yesterday.

Quoting locals, the DC said sounds of around 18 mortar shell explosions were heard from across the border over the last three days since Sunday.

"A mortar shell landed near the house of one Abdur Rahim close to the 'zero line' on the border. Sounds of gunfire were heard in the evening [Tuesday evening] as well," he told reporters at the Ghumdhum Union Parishad yesterday.

The DC said law enforcers and the administration are on alert to tackle any situation. There is no security risk now, he added.

"SSC exams are close. I visited two schools and found the situation quite normal as the students are attending classes. However, if an emergency arises, we will move an exam centre. Efforts are underway to make sure that people don't panic."

SP Saikat said discussions have been held with all the authorities concerned to maintain a law and order. "The law enforcement agencies and the BGB are active."

When the officials were about to leave the border area yesterday, gunshots were heard again.

Naikhongchhari UNO Mohammad Zakaria, and Ghumdhum UP Chairman AKM Jahangir Aziz were also present during the DC's visit to the border area.

About the transit camps in Ghumdhum, DC Mujahid said the camps were handed over to the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission for temporary use.

Repatriation of Rohingyas will begin as per the instructions of the foreign ministry, he added.