Muslim countries: PM suggests common currency

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday suggested that the Muslim countries introduce a common currency like the euro of the European Union to facilitate trade and commerce among them.

"It would be very good if we can introduce a common currency following the European Union to facilitate trade and commerce among us," she said.

The prime minister said this while a delegation of D-8 trade ministers led by Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tizcu called on her at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

PM's Speech writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Hasina said the D-8 was formed with the eight Muslim-majority countries of the world aiming to enhance the trade and commerce among them along with improving friendship to develop the socioeconomic status of the people of these countries.

The grouping comprises Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

"My aim is to improve the fate and socioeconomic development of the common people. It is possible only when we will be able to enhance trade and commerce among us," she said.

The main agenda of the meeting was to implement preferential trade agreement (PTA) among the D-8 member countries and expand its areas of effectiveness.