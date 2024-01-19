Monetary Policy Statement: Can it contain inflation?

It can now be said that the Bangladesh economy has the worst of both worlds: high inflation and stagnation. And Wednesday's much-anticipated monetary policy indicates that the situation, coined stagflation by British chancellor Iain Macleod in 1970, will prolong.

Stagflation is thoroughly unwelcome by central bankers as it comes at a great opportunity cost: actions intended to lower inflation will slow down the economy further and vice versa.

In short, it is an absolutely undesirable position, one that the Bangladesh Bank should not have gotten itself into in the first place.

Now that it has and now that it has a clear mandate on what to prioritise -- inflation over growth -- it should have pursued that goal with gusto and without reservation. But it didn't.

On Wednesday, the central bank increased the rate at which it lends funds to financial institutions -- called policy rate -- by 25 basis points with the view to reining in inflation, which has been above 9 percent for a good nine months now.

The desired outcome is that the higher cost of funds will discourage banks from borrowing more from the Bangladesh Bank.

With fewer funds in the hands of financial institutions, industrials and individuals will have fewer funds in their hands, which, in turn, means they will have less to spend and that would bring down the aggregate demand.

With the aggregate demand down, the law of demand and supply will kick in and the price level will decline. And thus, inflation would have been conquered.

A year earlier, when the inflation was less than 9 percent, the central bank raised the policy rate by the same proportion.

It was ineffective then and it will be more ineffective now, as the reason for the elevated inflation is not because of excess demand.

It is cost-push inflation thanks to Bangladesh's overwhelming reliance on imports to sustain itself.

Almost every item consumed by the average citizen in their everyday life is imported or produced with imported raw materials. With the exchange rate scaling new heights every day, automatically the price of everything is rising.

Unless the exchange rate can be reined in, inflation cannot be reined in.

In its monetary policy statement, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said the central bank is considering adopting a crawling peg system, a precursor to having a fully market-based exchange rate. This has been prescribed by the experts at the International Monetary Fund.

But Talukder did not specify when that system will be rolled out, leaving us in the same spot.

With no action taken to fix the exchange rate, how much impact would steps to suppress demand have on inflation when demand is already low thanks to no corresponding growth in wages and drastically shrunken purchasing power? Not much.

Private sector credit growth, a barometer of the state of the busyness of industries, is below the target of 10 percent, while letters of credit settlement, another signifier of industrial activity, hit a 37-month-low last month.

In fact, the level of economic activities is now more curtailed than during the depths of the pandemic thanks to the import curbs for more than a year.

Back then, there was hope that with the virus contained, the economy would roar back to life. Now, the end is not even in sight -- given the ever-shrinking dollar stockpile, which stood at $20 billion yesterday, down by about $200 million in a week.