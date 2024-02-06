Melinda Gates congratulates PM on re-election

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Melinda French Gates has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on beginning a new term as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

"We hope to continue supporting Bangladesh's development goals as aligned with the SDGs and the government's 8th Five Year Plan," she said in a letter sent to the prime minister, the PMO said today.

She mentioned that Bangladesh is poised to become a regional and global exemplar in adopting technology and innovations.

"… and we are committed to providing ongoing support for your financial inclusion goals, including your visionary Digital Bangladesh initiative. Our foundation has partnered with a2i and ICT to develop an inclusive digital financial ecosystem, and we are collaborating with the Central Bank to contribute to your SMART Bangladesh Vision for 2041," she said.

Melinda said the foundation also shares Hasina's commitment to ensuring food security for all.

"We are working with Bangladesh Rice Research Institute to modernise rice breeding and maintain productivity in the face of climate change," she said.

She congratulated the government on successfully completing the National Plan of Action on Nutrition and passing the National Food and Security Policy 2020-2030.

She said that the foundation's nutrition team is focused on reducing micronutrient deficiencies through large-scale food fortification.

"… and I hope we can grow our collaboration with your government," she added.

Melinda said Bangladesh has achieved great progress in providing access to safe water and sanitation.

In this connection, she said the foundation has partnered with government departments to scale the Citywide Inclusive Sanitation-Fecal Sludge Management Support Cell.

"Additionally, we are working with DPHE and a2i to establish a Sanitation Data Command Center in Bangladesh, the first of its kind in South Asia."

She said the memorandum of understanding with the Economic Relations Division was pivotal for unlocking these collaboration pathways. "I hope we can develop a more comprehensive agreement spanning all our development priorities.

"I also commend your commitment to strengthening primary healthcare systems and making them more equitable. Your administration's introduction of the HPV vaccine into the national immunisation programme is a remarkable achievement, and I am glad the foundation was one of your partners for this initiative."

She also congratulated the prime minister on the launching of the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan.

"Like your government's focus at COP28, the foundation is advocating for increasing adaptation finance and gender-responsive climate action."

She hoped to find ways to collaborate on these efforts and unlock climate adaptation opportunities for Bangladesh.

She said an executive delegation from the foundation will be visiting Bangladesh this year, and she hoped that they can meet senior members of the administration to discuss the joint efforts and future collaborations in driving global health and development.

"I look forward to continuing our strong partnership and together driving progress toward our shared goals," she said.