Low-lying areas in Sylhet flooded due to excessive rainfall

The low-lying areas in four upazilas of Sylhet were inundated due to the excessive rainfall in the upstream.

According to the Water Development Board in Sylhet, the water of three rivers is flowing above the danger level in Kanaighat, Zakiganj, Gowainghat and Jaintiapur upazilas around 12:00pm.

The Surma river is flowing 85 centimetre above the danger level at Kanaighat while the Kushiyara is flowing above 37cm of the danger level. The Sarigowain river is also flowing 53cm above the danger level, the WDB said.

Road communication has been suspended as several roads in Gowainghat upazila have been inundated, our Sylhet correspondent reports.

In Gowainghat, the administration opened 56 shelter centres for the locals.

Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Touhidul Islam said, "We have requested locals to take shelter if the flood situation worsens. To avoid landslide, locals living in the hilly areas have been also urged to take shelter."

In Jaintiapur, some 20 villages were flooded.

Jaintapur UNO Umme Salik Rumaiya said, "Due to the flash flood from the upstream, few low-lying areas have been flooded. We are monitoring the situation as well as taking preparation to deal with the situation."