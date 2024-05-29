Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed May 29, 2024 05:24 PM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 06:25 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Low-lying areas in Sylhet flooded due to excessive rainfall

Star Digital Report
Wed May 29, 2024 05:24 PM Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 06:25 PM
low-lying areas in sylhet flooded due to rainfall
Photo: Collected

The low-lying areas in four upazilas of Sylhet were inundated due to the excessive rainfall in the upstream.

According to the Water Development Board in Sylhet, the water of three rivers is flowing above the danger level in Kanaighat, Zakiganj, Gowainghat and Jaintiapur upazilas around 12:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Surma river is flowing 85 centimetre above the danger level at Kanaighat while the Kushiyara is flowing above 37cm of the danger level. The Sarigowain river is also flowing 53cm above the danger level, the WDB said.

Road communication has been suspended as several roads in Gowainghat upazila have been inundated, our Sylhet correspondent reports.

In Gowainghat, the administration opened 56 shelter centres for the locals.

Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Touhidul Islam said, "We have requested locals to take shelter if the flood situation worsens. To avoid landslide, locals living in the hilly areas have been also urged to take shelter."

In Jaintiapur, some 20 villages were flooded.

Jaintapur UNO Umme Salik Rumaiya said, "Due to the flash flood from the upstream, few low-lying areas have been flooded. We are monitoring the situation as well as taking preparation to deal with the situation."

Related topic:
flood in sylhetlow-lying areas in sylhet flooded due to rainfallflood news
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Flood death toll rises

Flood death toll rises to 68 as 24 die in 24 hours

1y ago
Flood in Bangladesh

Another wake-up call amid raging floods

1y ago
Flood in Sylhet

873 schools, colleges closed due to nonstop rain in Sylhet, Sunamganj

2y ago
Sunamganj floods

Sylhet, Sunamganj floods worst in recent memory

1y ago
Bidyanondo: Saving lives in flood affected Sunamganj

Flood in Sylhet, Netrakona: Death toll now 22

1y ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘অনির্ভরযোগ্য আচরণ’: আ. লীগ সংশ্লিষ্ট ১৪৮ অ্যাকাউন্ট-পেজ সরিয়ে দিল ফেসবুক

এইমাত্র
push notification