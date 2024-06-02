Sylhet flood situation shows signs of improvement

Less rainfall in Meghalaya in the last 24 hours reduces water level in region's rivers

The flood situation in Sylhet is showing signs of improvement with the major rivers marking fall in water level in absence of fresh bouts of rain.

However, several rivers were still flowing above the danger level as of 9:00am this morning, according to Sylhet Water Development Board (WDB).

Our correspondent reports that floodwater was receding in all eight affected upazilas: Gowainghat, Companiganj, Jaintiapur, Kanaighat, Zakiganj, Beanibazar, Golapganj, and Sadar.

With this, the extent of devastation left behind by the flash flooding in the affected areas are becoming apparent.

Photo: Collected

The floods and subsequent landslides have damaged rural roads and other key infrastructures on top of vegetable fields and fruit orchards in the region.

Deepak Ranjan Das, executive engineer at the Sylhet WDB, said the flood situation is improving as rain has subsided in the upstream region.

"There was no rain in Cherrapunji of Meghalaya in 24 hours till this [Sunday] morning," he said.

As a result, the water level in major rivers are marking a fall, he added.

Vast swathes of low-lying areas in eight upazilas of the district got flooded owing to incessant rains and a gush of water from upstream areas since Wednesday night.

According to a WDB report at 9:00am today, the Surma at Kanaighat point was flowing 71cm above the danger level, down from 83cm and the Kushiara was flowing 129cm above the danger level at Amalshid point, down from 193cm.

The water level in the Surma at Sylhet city point has decreased and is now at the same level as the danger mark, showing a slight improvement from being 7cm above the line yesterday.

Das said that flood conditions might improve and life may return to normal within the next 3-5 days if heavy rains do not occur.

As water recedes in some areas, the extent of damage to roads, homes, and other infrastructures have begun to surface.

The Raigarh section of Darbast-Kanaighat road and parts of Kanaighat-Surighat road in Kanaighat upazila have been damaged.

Large ditches and potholes have formed on the Gowainghat-Salutikar, Gowainghat-Jaflong, and Radhanagar-Jaflong roads in Gowainghat upazila.

Mifta Mia, a resident of Darbast, said, "While there hasn't been any fresh rain in Sylhet, the rush of water from the upstream areas in India continue. As a result, the overall flood situation has only slightly improved."

Residents reported collapsed mud houses in flooded villages. Fish enclosures have washed away, and crop fields have been submerged. Almost all rural roads have been damaged. Many people are still unable to cook as their kitchens remain under water.

Meanwhile, as the risk of landslides remain, residents in low-lying regions are being told evacuate their homes, markets, and shops.

Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Towhidul Islam said, "Officers from the Upazila Disaster Management Monitoring Cell and public representatives are actively working in the flood-affected areas."

A total of 56 shelters have been readied in 13 unions of the upazila. The district administration has allocated 400 tonnes of rice, Tk 1.5 lakh, 1,250 sacks of dry food, and Tk 18 lakh for baby and cow food in the flood-affected areas.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russell Hasan has assured that there is no shortage of allocation of relief aid.

"The sudden flood caused delays in delivering relief materials due to a shortage of boats," he said.