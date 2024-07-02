Water levels of major rivers in Sylhet rising fast following heavy rain

The water level of all major rivers in three districts under Sylhet division has been rising fast as heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts, and Meghalaya in India.

Vast low-lying areas were flooded and there was waterlogging in Sylhet city and Sunamganj town following the rainfall, our local correspondent reports.

Road communication with Sylhet city's Companiganj and Gowainghat upazilas has been snapped due to the overflowing water, caused by the morning rain, on the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway.

Around noon today, the water of the Surma river was flowing 117cm above the danger level in Sylhet's Kanaighat, 95cm above the danger level at Sunamganj's Chhatak and 27cm above in Sunamganj town, according to Bangladesh Water Development Board.

Meanwhile in Sylhet city, the water of the Surma river was flowing only 1cm below the danger level.

The Kushiyara river was flowing 77cm above the danger level in Amalshid in Sylhet's Zakiganj upazila, 23cm in Sheola in Sylhet's Beanibazar upazila and 95cm above in Sylhet's Fenchuganj upazila.

The same river was flowing 14cm above the danger level at Sherpur in Moulvibazar.

Additionally, the Sari-Gowain river was flowing 3cm above the danger level at Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet and the Manu river was flowing 10cm above the danger level at Moulvibazar Sadar.

Hafizur Rahman, a meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, in the 72-hour weather forecast, informed that there was a possibility of light to moderate rainfall over all the divisions of the country including Sylhet along with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.

In the last 24 hours till 6:00am today, 300mm rainfall was recorded in Sunamganj town with 294mm rainfall in Sylhet city, 223 mm rainfall in Sunamganj's Chhatak upazila, 211mm rainfall in Sunamganj's Tahirpur upazila's Laurer Garh and 183mm rainfall in Moulvibazar's Sadar upazila.

At the same time, Meghalaya's Mawsynram recorded 207mm of rainfall while Cherrapunji recorded 141mm in the 24 hours till this morning, according to the India Meteorological Department.