Sylhet, Sunamganj brace for another spell of flood

The Dhalai river has burst its banks after heavy rains, inundating villages in Telikhal union of Sylhet’s Companiganj upazila. In 12 hours from 6:00am yesterday, at least 156 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in the district, and vast swathes of land lining different rivers went under water. PHOTO: COLLECTED

People of Sylhet and Sunamganj are facing flood for the third time this year due to heavy rainfall in the region and upstream India.

The water of the Surma, Jadukata, Kushiyara and Sari rivers are flowing above danger level at different points at the time of filing the report.

Around a hundred villages in the low-lying areas of Sylhet's Kanaighat, Zakiganj and Jaintiapur upazila; and Sunamganj's Tahirpur, Chhatak, Dowarabazar and Sadar upazila are submerged.

In the next 48 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the North, North-eastern and adjoining upstream parts of the country, said a bulletin of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre yesterday.

"As a result, the water level of the rivers in North and Northeastern regions may rise rapidly in a particular time," said the bulletin released at 9:00am yesterday.

Rain and thundershowers are expected over the next five days, said another bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department yesterday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB) warned of a short-term flood in Sylhet.

The Surma River was flowing 102 centimetres above the danger level in Kanaighat Upazila at 6:00 pm yesterday, while the Kushiyara River was flowing 28cm above at Zakiganj's Amolshid and 88 cm above the danger level at Fenchuganj upazila at the same time, according to the WDB in Sylhet.

Meanwhile, the Sari River in Sylhet's Jaintiapur's Sarighat is 35 cm above the danger level.

In Sunamganj, at 12:00 pm, the Surma River was flowing 36cm above the danger level at Chhatak and 11 cm above in Sunamganj town, while the Jadukata in Tahirpur's Shaktiarkhola was flowing 70cm above the danger level.

Some 156 mm of rainfall was recorded in Sylhet town in 12 hours from 6:00am yesterday, according to the local Met office.

The Sylhet region faced the first phase of flood on May 30 due to heavy rainfall caused by cyclone Remal.

Before the flood waters could retreat, the region was struck by flash floods on the eve of the Eid-ul-Azha.

The fresh round of flash floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj is coming at a time when more than 20,000 are still taking refuge in shelters and over a million people are reeling from the previous phases of the flood.

Over in Rangpur, Teesta river was flowing 7cm above the danger level at Kaunia point at 12:00pm yesterday, according to WDB.

The rising water levels have inundated lower lands in the Gangachara, Kaunia and Pirgachha upazilas, causing suffering to residents.

Around 300 houses have been affected by flood since Sunday morning, said Abdullah Al Hadi, chairman of Laxmitari Union Parishad in Gangachara upazila.

Local WDB officials have issued a flash flood alert.

Teesta started flowing above the danger mark at Kaunia point from Monday due to the rainfall in the Indian upstream, said Rabiul Islam, the executive engineer of WDB in Rangpur.

The situation now depends on the rainfall over the next 24 hours, he added.

Nazrul Islam Hakkani, president of the Teesta Bachao Nadi Bachao Sangram Parishad, emphasised the need for implementing the Teesta Master Plan, including dredging and conservation, as a long-term solution to the recurring problem.

The Teesta causes property losses amounting to Tk 100,000 crore every year, he said.

Last week, Teesta was flowing 52cm above the danger mark.

[Our Correspondents from Sylhet and Rangpur contributed to the report]