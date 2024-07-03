Thousands suffer as flood persists in Sylhet; over 16,000 in shelters

While the flood situation in Sylhet had improved recently, incessant rain since Monday has caused flooding to recur, submerging the majority of the areas that had previously receded.

Many of the flood-hit families, who had returned home from shelters, are now moving back to the safe spots as the overflowing Surma, Kushiyara, Manu, and Khowai rivers have inundated many areas of Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, and Habiganj, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

According to Divisional Commissioner's Office in Sylhet, over 16,000 people have been relocated to 898 shelter centres across the division.

Besides, 1,964 cattle, comprising 1,203 in Sylhet, 547 in Moulvibazar, 123 in Sunamganj, and 91 in Habiganj, have also been moved to shelters.

According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of Bangladesh of Water Development Board (WDB), Surma river's water level is decreasing, and the Sari-Gowain river is flowing below the danger level. However, Kushiyara, Manu, and Khowai are still flowing above the danger level and increasing.

As of 9:00am today, Surma was flowing 87 centimetres (cm) above the danger level in Kanaighat Point and 2 cm above in the city.

Due to decreased rains in upstream India, the water level of Sari-Gowain dropped by 108 cm in a day, now flowing at 111 cm below the threshold at Jaintiapur's Sarighat.

However, Kushiyara was flowing 135 cm above the danger level in Zakiganj's Amalshid, 43 cm above in Beanibazar's Sheola, 99 cm above in Fenchuganj, and 20 cm above in Moulvibazar's Sherpur.

In Moulvibazar, Manu river was flowing 28 cm above the danger level at Manu Railway Bridge and 48 cm above in Sadar.

Khowai River was flowing 90 cm above the threshold at Balla Point and 35 cm above in Habiganj Sadar.

Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Abu Ahmad Siddique said, "This new blow has increased the sufferings of the victims in the area. The administration is working to reduce their hardships through relief."

A total of 4,235 tonnes of rice, 29,830 packets of dry food, baby food, and cattle feed worth Tk 40 lakh each, and Tk 1.17 crore in cash have been allocated in the division, which is being distributed in phases, he mentioned.

"Considering the new blow, we have asked for more aid. Rehabilitation efforts will be taken after the flood recedes," he added.