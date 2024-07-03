Flood in Sylhet: Thousands marooned in three districts

People wading through over knee-deep water on a flooded road in Salutikar area in Sylhet’s Gowainghat upazila yesterday. Due to the floods caused by heavy rain, vast areas of several upazilas in the district have gone under water, while the road communication between Gowainghat, Companiganj and Sylhet Sadar upazilas have been snapped. PHOTO: SHEIKH NASIR

At a time when Sylhet is still reeling from the devastation caused by last month's deluge, the region is now experiencing a fresh round of flooding triggered by the nonstop rain over the last few days, plunging thousands deeper into despair.

Low-lying areas of eight upazilas in Sylhet, including parts of the city, five upazilas in Sunamganj, including parts of the municipality, and two upazilas in Moulvibazar have been newly inundated.

Sylhet witnesses large-scale destruction to life and property every monsoon due to flooding in its vast network of rivers.

Last month, flash floods displaced more than 22 lakh people during two rounds of flooding in the region, affecting hundreds of areas and causing untold suffering to the dwellers.

The flood waters left behind a trail of destruction, submerging villages, destroying crops and wrecking homes.

This time, the ongoing flood situation is expected to worsen, with more rainfall predicted in the coming days, according to the weather department and the Flood Forecasting Warning Centre.

Already hundreds of flood-affected people, the majority of whom have only recently returned home from shelters, are being forced to return to the shelters that the local administrations have reopened.

Sitara Begum, 60, of Jamura village in Sunamganj's Chhatak upazila, returned home from the shelter centre barely a week ago; now her house has been submerged once more.

"Before I could repair the house, another flood hit my village, forcing me to move back to the shelter centre," she said in a frustration-filled voice.

Meanwhile, road communication with Sylhet's Companiganj and Gowainghat, and Sunamganj's Dowarabazar, Tahirpur, and Bishwambharpur has been snapped.

In Moulvibazar, sections of a road that serves as a dyke for the Kushiyara River got breached at Hamorkona village in Sadar upazila, inundating vast areas.

The latest round of flash floods hit in the early hours of yesterday, and the situation is rapidly deteriorating due to the relentless rain.

In 24 hours till yesterday morning, Sunamganj town recorded 300mm of rainfall, Sylhet recorded 294mm, Sunamganj's Chhatak recorded 233mm, Sunamganj's Tahirpur recorded 211mm, and Moulvibazar's Sherpur recorded 183mm.

At the same time, Meghalaya's Mawsynram recorded 207mm of rainfall, while Cherrapunji recorded 141mm in the 24 hours till last morning, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

In the next two days, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall over all the country along with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The IMD also predicts very heavy rainfall in Assam and the neighbouring state of Meghalaya until Friday.

Owing to the constant rain, the Surma, Kushiyara, Sari, Gowain, Juri, and Manu rivers are all flowing above the danger level and rapidly rising, the Water Development Board reported yesterday.

Aftab Ahmed, chairman of Tahirpur upazila, said, "The upazila has been severely affected, with residents of Tanguar Haor, Shanir Haor, and Matian Haor losing their homes to the recent flood."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all concerned, including civil administration, to prepare for potential floods across the country in order to protect citizens from the consequences and devastation.

Contacted, Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Abu Ahmed Siddique, said, "The region is experiencing a third wave of flooding due to heavy rainfall here as well as in neighbouring India's Meghalaya and Assam states. The coming days could be critical, depending on the rains.

"Since the first round of flooding, we have been continuing our relief distribution efforts, which will continue until the flood-affected people's hardships are alleviated."

"We currently have an allocation of 4,500 tonnes of rice, Tk 1.5 crore cash, and Tk 45 lakh worth of baby food, in addition to cattle fodder and packaged dry foods."

"This is sufficient for now but with this new round of flooding, we have requested for more allocation."

[Our correspondents from Sylhet and Moulvibazar contributed to this report.]