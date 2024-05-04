Rainfall in Sylhet: Major rivers seeing rise in water level

Water level in the rivers Surma and Kushiyara is rising due to water from upstream and continuous rainfall in Sylhet, causing the forecast of a temporary flood situation in the district's low-lying areas.

At 9:00am yesterday, Surma was already flowing 13 centimetres above the danger level at Kanaighat point in Sylhet district, while at Sylhet city point, the river was flowing 11 centimetres below the danger level -- 122cm higher than Thursday.

The Flood Forecast and Warning Centre of Bangladesh Water Development Board published the development in their Friday morning bulletin.

The water levels of the Kushiyara, Puratan Surma, Jhalukhali, Jadukata, Patnai, and Mahasingh rivers in Sunamganj district are also rising quickly.

On Thursday, 53 millimetres of rainfall were recorded in Jaflong area of Sylhet's Gowainghat.