JU students stage sit-in protest over rape of woman on campus

Around 300 students and teachers of Jahangirnagar University held a sit-in programme today in front of the registrar's building protesting the rape of a woman on campus last night.

Their demands include the university authority filing a case in this regard, ensuring student safety and the immediate removal of anyone staying illegally in the university's residence halls after completing their master's programme.

The protest started around noon, and there were some students still in front of the building around 5:30pm, our JU correspondent reports.

Photo: Star

Rayhan Rayne, convener of the platform "Jahangirnagar Against Corruption" and a professor of the philosophy department, said, "There is an anti-sexual harassment cell at the university. We want the authority to connect the cell with the matter and instruct them to hold an investigation. University authority must take responsibility of such incident happening at the campus.

"We have also asked the authority to remove illegal students from all halls of the university who have completed their Master's and are staying at the halls illegally."

Farabi, a fresher from the anthropology department of the university, expressed her grief and asked authorities whether or not she was safe on campus.

"Yesterday, all of my roommates had panic attacks and were terrified after hearing the news. This should not be the image of a university. Where's the safety we need?" she asked.

In the meantime, university authorities were holding a meeting about the students' demands at the academic council office.

Earlier today, four students of JU, including a leader of the university unit Bangladesh Chhatra League, were arrested for raping a woman on campus last night after confining her husband in Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall.