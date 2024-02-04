JU BCL leader among 4 arrested for raping woman after confining husband in hall room

Four students of Jahangirnagar University, including a leader of the university unit Bangladesh Chhatra League, were arrested today for raping a woman on campus last night after confining her husband in Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall.

The arrested are prime accused BCL leader Mostafizur Rahman, Sabbir Hasan, Shagor Siddik, and Hasan-Uz-Zaman.

Mostafizur was the BCL unit's international affairs secretary and a student of the international relations department.

Abdullahil Kafi, additional superintendent of Ashulia police, confirmed this at a press conference held this afternoon, reports our Savar correspondent.

Two other accused including prime accused Mamun, has been absconding since the incident, the police official said.

The incident took place at a wooded area near the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall around 9:30pm last night, according to the statement of the case filed with Ashulia Police Station by the victim's husband early today.

According to the victim, Mamun was known to the couple as he was once a tenant at their house in Ashulia. Mustafizur had prior ties with Mamun and they used to stay together sometimes at the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall.

Last evening, Mamun, along with the victim's husband, came to the campus. The husband later called her and asked her to come to campus with some of Mamun's belongings.

She also said that Mostafizur and Mamun kept her husband confined at room 317 of the hall's block A. When she went to the campus, Mamun took his clothes from her and kept them in the room. When he returned from the room, Mamun told her to meet her husband on the other side of the hall.

Then, Mostafizur and Mamun took her to a nearby bush and raped her, said the victim.Mostafizur was suspended from JU BCL unit after the incident, confirmed President of JU BCL unit Aktaruzzaman Sohel.

The incident sparked an instant protest on the campus, with hundreds of students gathering in front of the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall. They chanted slogans and demanded expulsion of the rapists from the campus and justice for the victim.