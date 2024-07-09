Job seekers demand cancellation of PSC exam after reports of leaked questions

A group of job seekers today held a human chain and protest rally demanding the cancellation of the recruitment exam for 10th-grade railway posts under the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The protest rally has been taking place since this morning in front of the PSC in Agargaon, in the capital.

The recruitment exam for 516 sub-assistant engineer posts in 11 categories of the 10th grade of the railway under the PSC was held last Friday.

Job seeker Farhad Hossain said that they participated in the exam on July 5 this year. Later, they learned from the media that the exam questions had been leaked.

"That's why we are here to demand the cancellation of the exam," he told The Daily Star.

After protesting since the morning, a group of them met with the PSC chairman. The chairman asked them for 15 days to investigate.

"It is clear that the questions were leaked. Since the PSC authorities have asked for time to investigate, we have given them that. If no punitive measures are taken against those involved, including the cancellation of the exam, within this period, we will stage a larger demonstration and besiege the PSC," said Farhad Hossain.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police arrested 17 people yesterday, including two deputy directors and one assistant director of the PSC, on charges of being involved in the question paper leak of various recruitment exams, including the sub-assistant engineer posts of Bangladesh Railway.