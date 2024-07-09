Railway exam to be cancelled if proof of question leak found: PSC chairman

Chairman of the Public Service Commission Sohorab Hossain today said the recruitment exam for the railway engineer post will be cancelled if evidence of question paper leaks is found.

"A committee has already been formed to investigate the allegations of question paper leaks. The committee will submit a report within 15 days. Based on the committee's recommendations, the exam will be cancelled," said the PSC chairman at a press conference at the PSC building in the capital in the afternoon.

The recruitment exam for 516 sub-assistant engineer posts in 11 categories of the 10th grade of the railway under the PSC was held last Friday.