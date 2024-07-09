Question leak: Six PSC officials, 11 others arrested

At least 17 people, including six officials of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission, have been arrested by the CID for their alleged involvement in leaking questions of government job exams.

Six PSC officials are deputy directors Abu Jafar and Jahangir Alam, Assistant Director Alamgir Kabir, Office Assistant Sajedul Islam, Auditor Priyonath Roy, office staff Khalilur Rahman, and former PSC driver Syed Abed Ali, according to the Criminal Investigation Department.

The other arrestees are Noman Siddiqi, former security agency personnel; Abu Solaiman Md Sohel, former Chhatra League leader and trader; Shahadat Hossain, a security guard of the Narayanganj passport office; Niamun Hasan, medical technician of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Sakhawat Hossain, a trader; Sayem Hossain, Liton Sarker, Sayed Sohanur Rahman Siam, son of Abed, Jahidul Islam, and Mamunur Rashid.

Touhidul Islam, special superintendent of CID's cyber investigation and operation, told The Daily Star, "We have arrested them after conducting raids in different areas over the last two days."

"The arrestees were involved in leaking questions of the deputy assistant engineer recruitment test of Bangladesh Railway held on July 5. They were also involved in the leak of questions of multiple non-cadre examinations."

"We are interrogating them at the CID office," he said, adding that a case was filed against the arrestees with Paltan Police Station in connection with leaking question papers.

According to intelligence sources, Abed Ali, driver of a former PSC chairman, was involved in the question leak. Even his son Sohanur, a Chhatra League leader of Dasar upazila unit of Madaripur, was involved in the racket.

Abed Ali, of Dasar upazila, owns crores of money.

His son Sohan studied abroad and then at a private university in the country. It is also learnt that he has two multi-storey buildings in Dhaka and a luxurious house in Madaripur.

Abed also campaigned seeking candidacy for the post of chairman in the last upazila parishad election.

Earlier, Channel 24 investigated and aired a report on the question leak of the examinations conducted by the PSC. There have been allegations of question paper leak in various examinations, including PSC cadre and non-cadre, said the report.

According to the report, questions of the recruitment test of 516 posts of Bangladesh Railway were leaked.

A racket has been leaking question papers for more than a decade.

According to the report, question papers of 30 cadre and non-cadre examinations, including BCS, were leaked. Some PSC officials were involved in the wrongdoings. The racket has amassed a huge amount of money by selling questions, the report added.

Sources in the CID said arrested PSC office assistant Sajedul has taken the railway recruitment exam question paper from its Deputy Director Jafar.

The racket acquired around Tk 2 crore leaking question papers.

Sajedul earlier leaked questions of PSC exams and driver Abed abetted him in it, they added.