Int'l day to end corporal punishment: The children grow but scars remain

Impacts of physical punishment can persist into the future: WHO

A few days ago, a post went viral on Facebook, saying "Today's children may not comprehend why we were beaten in our childhoods".

It listed 24 seemingly trivial circumstances for which children in the 90s would be disciplined through physical punishment: eating at a neighbour's house, refusing to drink milk, losing a fight at school, skipping baths in the winter, reading loudly, crying after a first round of beating, etc.

Reading the post, many netizens became nostalgic and believe that such corporal punishment played an integral role in shaping who they are now.

In fact, this belief prevailing among many parents suggested that physical punishment teaches children appropriate behaviour, thereby normalising a certain level of violence in child upbringing.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO), with due evidence, stated corporal punishment increases children's behavioural problems over time and has no positive outcome.

In a 2021 report, it mentioned that all corporal punishment, however mild or light, carries an inbuilt risk of escalation.

Studies suggest that parents who used corporal punishment are at a heightened risk of subjecting their children to severe maltreatment.

Yet, it said that globally, around 60 percent of children aged 2-14 regularly suffer physical punishment by their parents or other caregivers, including teachers.

The "Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2019", conducted jointly by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and UNICEF, said that in Bangladesh, 89 percent of children between the ages of one and 14 have been subjected to corporal punishment.

The data were collected by 33 teams; each with four interviewers, one measurer and a supervisor. The survey was conducted between January 19 and June 1, 2019.

It also showed that 35 percent of the parents of the respondents thought physical punishment to children was needed.

Despite the education ministry's 2011 ban on punishment in educational institutions, children continue to endure beatings and humiliation from teachers.

Ain o Salish Kendra data shows, just between January and March this year, 14 students were victims of corporal punishment by their teachers, while 16 faced sexual violence.

According to WHO, corporal punishment is linked to a range of negative outcomes for children across countries and cultures, including physical and mental ill-health; impaired cognitive and socio-emotional development; poor educational outcomes; increased aggression and perpetration of violence.

It is also a violation of children's rights to respect for physical integrity and human dignity, health, development, education and freedom from torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Dr Sunjida Shahriah, a physician and psychotherapy practitioner, said children subjected to corporal punishment often experience a range of mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, self-harming tendencies, and even suicidal thoughts.

"This can lead to drug abuse, impulsive behavior, emotional instability, and various behavioral issues, which persist into adulthood. Furthermore, such punishment hampers intellectual development and psychosocial growth, particularly in problem-solving skills, adversely impacting professional and romantic relationships later in life.

"Alarmingly, these children are more likely to engage in violent and antisocial activities as they grow up, venting their anger towards society, as reflected in the 'Kishor Gang' culture."

Dr Sunjida's worries are justified by a mother whose son has been struggling with severe mental health issues due to the parents' past act of corporal punishment.

Requesting anonymity, the mother said, "We used to think our son was just stubborn, so we often resorted to hitting him when he wouldn't follow our instructions as a child. But that didn't help. Now that he's a teenager, he became even more disobedient, sometimes resorting to violence against us.

"After consulting with psychologists, we've come to realise our mistake. Now, we're focusing on building a better relationship with him, which has helped to strengthen our love and bond."

Laila Khondkar, convener, Shishurai Shob, an initiative to promote awareness and child sensitivity, said, "Children trust their parents and teachers the most and when they're punished by them, they learn to see abuse as normal in close relationships. This raises the likelihood of them either becoming abusers or being abused as adults, and if we continue punishing children, it will be difficult to stop the cycle of violence in society.

"When adults rely on physical punishment or verbal reprimands to guide children, the latter often comply to avoid punishment, lacking understanding of the reasons behind their actions, which can lead to repeated misbehavior."

This approach is ineffective as a teaching strategy, she added citing extensive research and over three decades of professional experience.

Laila stressed that effective child-rearing requires affection and age-appropriate guidance rather than punitive measures.

Although governments have committed to ending violence against children by 2030, corporal punishment continues to harm vast numbers of children in the country.

On this International Day to End Corporal Punishment of Children, Laila proposed enacting a new law to ban child punishment in all settings, with stringent enforcement and comprehensive policies.

She also emphasised the importance of monitoring the government's ban on punishment in schools and enhancing parents' and teachers' skills in positive child-rearing through training programmes.