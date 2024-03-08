Indomitable March: Tikka Khan’s oath hiccup

Tikka Khan was handed over the responsibilities of both the governor and martial law administrator in East Pakistan. He was also the chief of Eastern Command. However, the all-powerful governor could not find a judge to swear him in as Justice BA Siddiqui, chief justice of the East Pakistan High Court, refused to administer the oath, citing "ill health" as the reason.

The martial law officer in Dhaka tried to make alternative arrangements but failed. According to the President's legal parchment, the swearing-in ceremony must be administered by the chief justice of the concerned province. His nominee, or a local judge of the Supreme Court, can't perform the task. General

Tikka himself rang up the chief secretary of East Pakistan, Shafiul Azam, to arrange the ceremony, but he also refused. [Siddiq Salik, Witness to Surrender, UPL 1997, pp.55-56]

NEW AL DIRECTIVES

Awami League, virtually in the control of East Pakistan, issued some new directives authorising banking transactions for the purchase of industrial raw materials for the running of mills and also for bona fide personal drawing of up to a thousand rupees. Relevant government officers were directed to remain open for the purpose of supplying fertiliser and fuel to power pumps.

GOVT EMPLOYEES PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE

During the non-cooperation movement, the entire government machinery in East Pakistan collaborated with the Awami League to ensure a modicum of continuity in their day-to-day functioning.

Ninety-eight representatives of The Coordination Council of Associations-Unions of the Public Employees of Pakistan, after an emergency meeting on March 8, issued a press release formally pledging their allegiance to the Awami League.

The radio station in Dhaka began broadcasting at 8:30am by airing Bangabandhu's March 7 speech.

Other stations in the then East Pakistan followed suit.

Citing a member of the Indian diplomatic mission in Dhaka, a New York Times report stated, "Gandhi, at the height of his popularity during the struggle against British rule in India, was never able to get more than 1 or 2 per cent of government workers to go out on strike. Here, everybody has quit." [The Political

Tidal Wave That Struck East Pakistan, May 2, 1971]"