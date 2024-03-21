Indomitable March: Bhutto faces mass protest in Dhaka

March 21, 1971

MUJIB-YAHYA UNSCHEDULED MEETING

In an unscheduled meeting, Yahya told Mujib and Tajuddin that Bhutto had been informed that the representatives of Awami League and the government reached an agreement on the formation of the central cabinet and that Bhutto should be present for the discussion on the interim constitutional instrument and cabinet formation.

In reply, Mujib said that if Bhutto were going to become a part of the discussion, the AL no longer wanted a cabinet at the national level. However, Mujib added that Bhutto's involvement in the appointment of a council of presidential advisers would be acceptable. He also indicated that Bhutto's participation in the cabinet formation would be an insurmountable obstacle given the extreme opposition in AL to his being a part of the government. The AL leaders also remained skeptical about the relationship between Bhutto and the martial law authority.

[Richard Sisson and Leo E Rose, War and Secession: Pakistan, India, and the Creation of Bangladesh, UCP 1990, pg-120]

BHUTTO ARRIVES, MEETS YAHYA

Bhutto and his advisers arrived in Dhaka. The entourage was met by a police escort wearing black armbands in protest of the killings of civilians in East Pakistan. Processions were organised in protest of his visit. Some placards of the protesters read: "Bhutto, killer of people." The Bhutto delegation was taken to Hotel Intercontinental under heavy military guard. At the hotel, they also faced non-cooperation from the workers.

Shortly after his arrival, Bhutto met Yahya, who briefed him about the ongoing negotiations. Bhutto's reaction, in his own words, was: "I acquainted my colleagues with the two-committee proposal. They expressed their misgivings and suggested that I should not accept the proposal as it contained seeds of two Pakistans… We also agreed that [the scheme] had to be put to and approved by the full knowledge of the people. Two or more political leaders could not ignore the existence of the entire Assembly vested with constitutional and legislative power." [Siddiq Salik, Witness to Surrender, UPL 1997, pg-167]

Bhutto expressed his opposition to the AL's position on the issues of aid and trade. He also sought time to discuss the other issues with his advisers.

Yahya told Bhutto to be present at tomorrow's meeting if he wanted to meet Mujib.

BROHI CALLS ON MUJIB

Eminent Pakistani law expert AK Brohi called on Sheikh Mujib at his residence. He presented his written opinion to the AL chief, where he commented that there was no legal barrier to the withdrawal of martial law and the formation of an interim government before framing the constitution. He added that the formation of an interim government with the participation of elected representatives would ensure popular support for the decision.

Bangabandhu, speaking at a gathering in front of his house, urged the people to continue their peaceful and non-violent cooperation movement until the rights of the 70 million people of "Bangla Desh" were established.

Swadhin Bangladesh Kendrio Chattro Sangram Parishad, in a statement issued today, urged people to observe Pakistan Day (March 23) as Protirodh Dibos (Resistance Day).