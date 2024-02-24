India a crucial ‘actor’ in Bangladesh politics

Speakers tell webinar on bilateral relationship between two countries

As a neighbouring country, India needs to come forward and take steps to overcome challenges to continue a "just" relationship with Bangladesh, said speakers at a webinar on Bangladesh-India relationship yesterday.

Forum for Bangladesh Studies, a platform for academics and analysts working on the country's contemporary issues, organised the webinar on "Bangladesh and Its Neighbours: India's Influence in Bangladesh's Politics".

The speakers said there has been a widespread perception that, to materialise its own interests, India has developed an "unjust situation" in the region.

Presenting a keynote during the webinar, Prof Ali Riaz, a distinguished professor of political science at Illinois State University, said India wants to spread its wings and become a global actor.

Besides, it has trade interests while also wanting to "limit the US's influence" in the region, he said.

All these factors have made India a crucial "actor" in Bangladesh's politics, he added.

He said prior to the January 7 parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, Indian analysts voiced for the continuation of the Awami League government, as their understanding was that there could be "instability" without Sheikh Hasina at the helm.

Prof Riaz said, "Indian analysts also voiced concern that a political changeover in Bangladesh might inflame instability in India's northeastern region. Besides, they thought India's support was crucial to tackling China's influence in Bangladesh."

However, none of these concerns were legit, he added.

Former foreign secretary M Touhid Hossain said mutual interest is crucial in the India-Bangladesh relationship.

He said India wants to remain a "key player" in the region, although it is not very attentive when it comes to people-to-people connectivity in the case of a bilateral relationship with Bangladesh.

Columnist Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb said there is a perception among a section of people in Bangladesh that India has not been "honouring" their democratic expectations, as India's role has turned out to be a challenge for upholding political and voting rights.

He stressed India's role in overcoming the challenges and continuing a "just relationship" with Bangladesh.

Shafquat Rabbee, a teacher at the University of Texas at Dallas, US, among others, spoke at the webinar.