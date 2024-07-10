History of the quota system in Bangladesh

In the public sector in Bangladesh, job reservations for specific disadvantaged groups have existed since independence. The most recent quota system, which included provisions for up to 56 percent of jobs going to those who fall under various quotas, was abolished for first- and second-class jobs in 2018 following a government circular. Previous quota systems, however, reserved an even higher percentage of jobs for various groups.

The history of civil service in this region goes back to the British period. Until the early 20th century, the Imperial Civil Service (ICS), as it was known then, was largely dominated by European officers. After the First World War, following a British parliamentary resolution, a quota was instituted for Indian candidates in the ICS. The goal was to create a mix of 40 percent European officers, 40 percent Indian officers, and 20 percent officers being promoted from the Provincial Civil Service. The British Raj also made provisions for direct recruitment from Indian minority groups like Muslims, to raise their representation in the ICS.

Photo: Amran Hossain

Following the partition of 1947, in the newly formed country of Pakistan, the civil service came to be known as the Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP). Alongside these, there were other central services of the government, alongside provincial services. Shortly after partition, in 1947, quota provisions were made for public service recruitment in Pakistan through an executive order. Through the 1956 constitution, these provisions were solidified.

One of the first quota provisions that can be found from the Pakistan period was for the Central Superior Services (CSS), which included recruitment to important positions in tax and customs, railways, and the foreign service, among others. In it, only 20 percent of the recruitment quota was given up for merit positions. The remaining 80 percent was reserved for people from the various provinces of Pakistan. As the largest and most populous province, East Pakistan was assigned a quota of 40 percent.

After 1971, the quota system was carried over and amended to reflect the needs of the newly independent Bangladesh. In 1972, through an order issued by the Ministry of Cabinet Services, the quota system for the new Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) was introduced, according to a Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) study from 2008 titled "Quota System for Public Service Recruitment in Bangladesh: An Explanatory Analysis".

Photo: Rashed Shumon

In this initial quota system, 30 percent of the jobs were reserved for freedom fighters, 10 percent for affected women from the Liberation War, and 40 percent for people of various districts. This left a 20 percent allocation on merit for recruitment to government jobs.

In 1976, the district-based allotment was reduced to 20 percent, and 40 percent of the jobs were reserved for those qualifying on merit.

Until 1985, however, the quota for war-affected women remained mostly unclaimed. An amendment was made then to reserve 10 percent of jobs for all women, with the 30 percent freedom fighters' quota remaining unchanged while the district-based quota was lowered to 10 percent. A new 5 percent quota was introduced for members of indigenous communities. This left 45 percent of public jobs to be reserved for those qualifying on merit.

In 1997, as the numbers of those claiming freedom fighters' quota positions started to dwindle, the government extended the quota to children of freedom fighters. In 2010, it was further expanded to include the grandchildren of freedom fighters.

In 2012, BPSC added a one percent quota for persons with disabilities, taking the total percentage of quota reserved jobs to 56 percent, as opposed to 44 percent reserved for merit.

In 2018, following nationwide protests against this quota system, a government circular cancelled the quota system for first- and second-class jobs. However, on June 5, 2024, the High Court ruled on a writ petition filed by the descendant of a freedom fighter and six others. The HC said the 2018 circular was illegal, meaning quotas were re-established in government recruitment once more. The government has appealed this ruling.

Students have once again engaged in large-scale protests, demanding a reform of the quota system. Sweeping blockades across the country have created difficulties for everyday people. The appeal hearing on the High Court ruling is set to take place on Wednesday, July 10.